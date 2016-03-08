Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly seeing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as a dream signing this summer.Benzema's performances for Real Madrid last season were underwhelming. The 30-year-old appeared in 32 La Liga games last season, scoring only five times and assisting ten times.Gazzetta dello Sport say that Napoli see Benzema as a dream signing this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti having managed him during their time together at Real Madrid.Benzema will cost about 40 million euros and his current contract runs out in the summer of 2021 and he earns 8 million euros a season.