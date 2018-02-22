Napoli dream of signing Real Madrid ace: latest updates
25 May at 11:10Napoli dream of signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at the San Paolo has sparked hopes among Napoli fans that several top players will be also arriving in town this summer.
The likes of David Luiz, Arturo Vidal and Karim Benzema have all been linked with a move to Napoli and La Gazzetta dello Sport releases a few updates on the situation of the Real Madrid star.
Benzema was one of the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid when the Italian tactician won ‘La Decima’ in Madrid back in 2014.
During the current campaign, however, Benzema was not a regular starter of the Merengues and has only scored five La Liga goals this season, the worse stat in his nine years in Madrid.
Benzema’s Real Madrid contract expires in 2021 and his price-tag is in the region of € 50 million although Napoli hope to lower that fee given Benzema’s negative campaign.
