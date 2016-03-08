Napoli, Dries Mertens started the protest about the training retreat
07 November at 17:00Napoli forward Dries Mertens was the first to start the protest about the training retreat, according to a report from Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Belgian striker was the first player to raise his voice and start the protest, unhappy with the decision to force the team to attend a training retreat following their poor start to the season. Furthermore, Mertens started the protested because he knew that he wouldn’t be alone, and that the other players would quickly back him up.
The report continues that Mertens was so unhappy about the training retreat that he didn’t even shower following the club’s 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League, and instead immediately went away. The other players continued to argue with the club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ son, who both suggested that the players return to the hotel and sleep on the decision.
Apollo Heyes
