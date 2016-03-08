Napoli, €12m bid placed for Arsenal target Bennacer

14 June at 21:00
Ismael Bennacer, this season has proven himself to be one of the jewels of the Empoli crown. The 21 year old Algerian-Frenchman impressed many this season despite Empoli’s struggles and his form has not gone unnoticed it seems.
 
Genoa have been strongly linked with a move for him, after earlier today confirming the appointment of former Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli. Arsenal have also been following the situtation closely as they have a buy back clause inserted into his contract after selling him to Empoli in 2017. But it seems today that Napoli have mved to the front of the queue for his signature, by preparing a €12m offer for the midfielder, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a keen admirer of the central midfielder, and is looking to steal a march on the competitors by sealing the deal early in the transfer window.
 
Bennacer has featured 76 times for Empoli in the league over the last two seasons, but is unlikely to stay with the club following their relegation to Serie B
 

