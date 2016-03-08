Napoli edge closer to complete signing of Sevilla’s Lobotka
30 December at 17:55Italian Serie A giants Napoli are edging closer to completing the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.
The 25-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of other clubs in Spain and abroad.
On the other hand, the Naples-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign and have identified Lobotka as a perfect fit for that role.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that negotiations regarding the permanent transfer of the Slovakia international is in the advance stage and it will continue on Tuesday in Spain.
It is believed that Sevilla are asking for transfer fee in the region of €20 million whereas Napoli’s offer with bonuses is around €18 million.
Once the transfer fee is agreed, Napoli are believed to be ready with an offer of a contract worth of €2 million salary per season to Lobotka.
