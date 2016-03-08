Napoli edge closer to completing double-signing
14 January at 13:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli are closing in on a double-signing from league rivals Hellas Verona, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercaot.com.
The Naples-based club have been in the market to overhaul their squad under their new manager Gennaro Gattuso.
As per the latest report, Napoli are edging closer to completing the signing of winger Nordin Amrabat and centre-back Amir Rrahmani in the near future.
However, both players are likely to come to Naples in the summer and for now, they are likely to continue to play for Verona.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments