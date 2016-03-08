Napoli enquire about Roma defender Luca Pellegrini
22 June at 10:00According to reports from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Napoli are making an enquiry into the availability of Roma defender Luca Pellegrini.
Pellegrini, who spent last season on loan with Cagliari, is said to interest the Neapolitan side; who appear to be ready to steal a bright young talent away from a rival club.
Pellegrini, 20, is a left-back by trade and could make a statement of intent towards De Laurentiis planning for the future of the club.
