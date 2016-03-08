Napoli enter race for Inter target Lukaku

05 July at 16:00
Italian Serie A giants Napoli have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, as per Radio Marte.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move away to Serie A after falling behind in the packing order of strikers at Old Trafford.

For a very long time, Serie A giants Inter Milan seemed to be Lukaku’s likely destination and the player himself admitted his desire to work with the new manager Antonio Conte.

However, the Milan-based club have failed to meet United’s valuation of £75 million and that has opened the door for their league rivals Napoli to enter the race for the 26-year-old.

As per the report, the Naples-based club President Aurelio De Laurentiis has contacted the agent of the former Everton striker and discussed about the player’s future prospect.

Lukaku had a decent time for the Premier League giants in the previous campaign where he has netted 12 goals in 22 league appearances.
 

