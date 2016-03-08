Napoli, Espanyol knocks on Callejon's door: the reaction
10 January at 21:40According to Calciomercato, Napoli forward Jose Callejon is on the radar of Spanish Espanol.
With the player's contract seemingly coming to an end, and a renewal yet to be defined or even remotely touched upon, the future of the Spanish man is in doubt and with the turmoil that his current club is in, could lead to a decision to move as early as January.
According to what is collected by transfer market, the former Real Madrid player also likes another one of his old teams, Espanyol. The Catalan club has asked for both the current availability and that for next summer. Closing the transfer in January, he will return to talk about a possible transition at the end of the season.
Napoli signed Callejon in 2013 for 10 million euros, an investment which has paid off amazingly since, with the Spaniard appearing for Napoli 234 times and scoring 61 goals in the process.
Anthony Privetera
