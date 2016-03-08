Napoli evaluates Koutris deal, the details
06 January at 18:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli are evaluating the possibility of making a move for Greek Super League club Olympiacos’ full-back Leonardo Koutris.
The Naples-based club are unsatisfied with the performance of Faouzi Ghoulam on the left-hand side of the defensive unit and have been exploring options to strengthen the full-back department.
Therefore, for this purpose, Napoli’s hierarchy have identified the 24-year-old as a perfect fit to strengthen the full-back department.
As things stand, Koutris only has 18 months left on his contract and it is believed that the player himself is not looking to extend his stay in Greece beyond his current contractual obligations.
Therefore, Napoli are evaluating the possibility of taking advantage of such a situation and sign the player for cheap.
Currently, manager Gennaro Gattuso is also evaluating what kind of value Koutris will add to the squad as he is also eager to strengthen the left-hand side of the attacking unit as well.
In all, Napoli are seriously evaluating a move for Koutris and things can move at a rapid pace in days to come.
Fabrizio Romano
