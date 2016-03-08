Napoli, ex-captain Bruscolotti: 'An excessive stance. A day of retreat a week can do well'
07 November at 16:30Former Napoli captain Giuseppe Bruscolotti discussed the Napoli player’s decision not to respect the training retreat in an interview with Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
“An excessive stance. A day of retreat a week can do well. Considering the hiring of today's players, it seems to me a bearable sacrifice. What would I have done as captain? I think we could use a little common sense on both sides. I would have gone to the retreat and then tried to resolve the situation by talking to the president. Finding a solution that wouldn't upset anyone.”
The Partenopei squad were supposed to undergo a training retreat following this weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Roma but following their 1-1 draw against Austrian side RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, decided to protest the retreat. The club have condemned the protest and have started legal and financial proceedings against the players.
Apollo Heyes
