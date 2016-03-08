Napoli, Ex-Italy coach Prandelli: 'They call Elmas the diamond...'
19 September at 12:45Former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli had nothing but praise for new Napoli midfielder Elis Elmas, speaking highly of the teenager in an interview with Rome based newspaper la Repubblica via Calciomercato.com.
When asked if any players at Napoli excited the former manager, Prandelli identified Elmas.
"Yes, in Macedonia they call him the diamond. I'm referring to Elmas. I like him very much. He's 19 years old and a modern midfielder. He has a vision of play, pace and personality. I'm really curious to know what he can do with Napoli.”
19-year-old Macedonian midfielder Elmas arrived in Naples earlier this summer after spending two seasons in Turkey with Fenerbahçe. Contracted until 2024, Elmas has already appeared in each of Napoli’s opening three games this season, as well as their Champions League victory over Liverpool.
Apollo Heyes
