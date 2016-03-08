Napoli executives in contact with Real Madrid every day about Karim Benzema
13 July at 23:15According to reports from the Spanish media, Napoli are, every day, calling Real Madrid about the possibility of bringing French superstar Karim Benzema from Madrid to Naples.
This comes after Juventus pulled out all the stops to bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Turin, in what many have dubbed as the ‘deal of the century’.
Napoli are hoping to bring Benzema in to provide new head coach Carlo Ancelotti a player to rival Juventus’ star purchase. Ancelotti was appointed after the departure of Maurizio Sarri, who is set to complete a switch to Chelsea within the next 24 hours; having signed his paperwork with the West London club this evening.
Benzema would be a fantastic coup for Napoli, who wish to once again challenge Juventus for the scudetto. They narrowly missed out on the title in the 17/18 season and will have to be at their very best if they wish to challenge the Old Lady once again this time round.
