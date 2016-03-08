Napoli expecting offers for Ruiz, Ghoulam in January transfer window
28 December at 13:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli are expecting offers for star midfielder Fabian Ruiz and left-back Faouzi Ghoulam in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based outfit from La Liga club Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million and has been attracting from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona from Spain and Manchester City from England.
On the other hand, the Algeria left-back has been linked with a move away from the Italian club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are willing to offer €70 million for Ruiz in order to sign him in the near future whereas Ligue 1 club Marseille are in talks to bring Ghoulam back to France in the mid-season transfer window.
