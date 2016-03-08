Napoli eye Atalanta duo: the details

In fact, in the last hours, contacts have been carried out for the Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, who has been a target of AC Milan for a quite some time now. The Partenopei have reportedly offered him a five-year deal worth €1.5m per year, and the negotiations have taken significant steps forward.

The season is not yet over, but Napoli have already made moves ahead of the upcoming transfer market. After reaching an agreement in principle with Josip Ilicic, they are ready to make a move for yet another Atalanta man.