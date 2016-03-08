Napoli eye Lille’s Nicolas Pépé

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move for Lille winger Nicolas Pépé, according to a report from Sky Sports.



The 24-year-old had a great season for the Ligue 1 outfit during the 2018-19 season and has been linked with numerous clubs in Europe.



As per the new developments, Napoli have identified Pépé as an ideal player to bolster their attack ahead of the next season and are ready to pay transfer fee in the region of €60 to €65 million.



However, in this deal, the obstacle is not Lille but the player himself who is not certain of moving to Naples as he is currently waiting for offers from the Premier League clubs and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).



