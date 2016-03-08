Napoli eye Lille’s Nicolas Pépé

19 July at 11:00
Italian Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move for Lille winger Nicolas Pépé, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old had a great season for the Ligue 1 outfit during the 2018-19 season and has been linked with numerous clubs in Europe.

As per the new developments, Napoli have identified Pépé as an ideal player to bolster their attack ahead of the next season and are ready to pay transfer fee in the region of €60 to €65 million.

However, in this deal, the obstacle is not Lille but the player himself who is not certain of moving to Naples as he is currently waiting for offers from the Premier League clubs and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.