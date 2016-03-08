Napoli eye loan deal for Arsenal’s Torreira in January
24 December at 15:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s midfielder Lucas Torreira in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international has been struggling to adjust to life in the Premier League after moving there in the summer of 2018 from Serie A outfit Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €28.65 million.
There have been reports of interest in Torreira from the Naples-based club who are looking to overhaul the squad under new manager Gennaro Gattuso.
As per the latest report, it is believed that Gunners’ have set a price tag of €30 million on the 23-year-old which is now pushing the hierarchy of the Naples-based club to ask for a loan deal for the highly-rated midfielder with an obligation to make it permanent in the summer.
Torreira has represented the North London-based in 72 matches in all competition where he has managed to score four goals along with providing five assists.
