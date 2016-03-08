Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Napoli have opened up a possibility of signing Petr Cech from Arsenal this summer.Cech has been a regular at Arsenal since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer of 2015. This past season, the goalkeeper appeared in 34 Premier League games for the Gunners and pushed David Ospina to a spot only in the cup games and in the Europa League.Gazzetta dello Sport report that Napoli are considering making a move for Cech and the former Chelsea man is a part of the list of their goalkeeping targets.Carlo Ancelotti really likes Cech from their Chelsea days and feels that he will do a very good job for them for a single season, especially after Arsenal will likely sign Bernd Leno to replace him this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)