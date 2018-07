Serie A giants Napoli could reportedly make a move for Bayern Munich's Juventus target Juan Bernat this summer.Bernat has been previously linked with a move to Juventus and joined the Bavarian side under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2014.Tuttosport report that Napoli are looking to make a move for the Spaniard this summer and Ancelotti likes the player from their days together at Bayern.His price tag lies from 10 million to 12 million euros.