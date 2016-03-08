Napoli eye move for Juventus target
14 July at 11:45Serie A giants Napoli could reportedly make a move for Bayern Munich's Juventus target Juan Bernat this summer.
Bernat has been previously linked with a move to Juventus and joined the Bavarian side under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2014.
Tuttosport report that Napoli are looking to make a move for the Spaniard this summer and Ancelotti likes the player from their days together at Bayern.
His price tag lies from 10 million to 12 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments