Napoli eye Juve and Newcastle target as Hamsik replacement
08 June at 12:35Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing Dennis Praet and Roberto Soriano as replacements for outgoing skipper Marek Hamsik.
The Slovakian has already announced his intention to leave the club this summer, with a move to China being his likely destination. The absence of Hamsik will be felt by the partenopei and the club is already looking at players to replace the outogoing skipper.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Carlo Ancelotti sees Villarreal's Roberto Soriano and Sampdoria's Dennis Praet as the replacements for Hamsik.
While Praet has drawn links with the club already, Soriano is open to the idea of returning to the Serie A and his club will accept offers in the region of 12 million euros for him.
Atalanta were previously interested in signing the player but have freed Napoli's way on knowing the player's valuation.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
