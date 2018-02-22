Napoli eye Roma defender as Koulibaly replacement

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas.



The Greek defender has become one of the most reliable defenders in the Serie A and has impressed ever since he arrived from Olympiacos in 2014. He appeared 29 times in the Serie A this season, scoring twice.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that Napoli will want to sign Manolas, especially if Kalidou Koulibaly departs the club this summer.



The Senegalese defender has drawn links with Chelsea in the past and could depart for London and if that happens, Napoli will look to sign Manolas, despite the imminent arrival Ivan Marcano from Porto this summer.



Manolas has a release clause in the region of 38 million euros and Napoli will look to trigger it in an attempt to sign the Greek.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)