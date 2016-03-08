Napoli eye Sirigu instead of Leno

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing a move for former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.



The 31-year-old Sirigu currently plies his trade with Serie A side Torino and joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain for what was a free transfer in the summer of 2017.



Gazzetta dello Sport report that Carlo Ancelotti sees Sirigu as a signing that could be better than a one of Bernd Leno.



Sirigu and Ancelotti has previously won the French title with PSG and the keeper played under the Italian from 2012 to 2013 and is really liked by Ancelotti



The age difference and experience of Sirigu, when compared to Leno is something that will make him come for a cheaper price.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)