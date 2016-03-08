Napoli eye two midfielders in summer of 2020
07 January at 17:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move for two midfielders in the summer of 2020, as per l Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club are in a rebuilding phase after the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as the manager of the first-team and are looking to overhaul the squad in the near future.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, Napoli’s hierarchy have identified two midfield targets for the summer transfer window and those are Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.
Both midfielder are highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Italy and abroad.
Castrovilli has represented the Viola in 18 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score three goals along with providing two assists.
On the other hand, Tonali has represented his current club in 19 matches in all competitions, managing to score a single goal along with providing two assists.
