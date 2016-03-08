Napoli eying €30 million move for Inter and Milan target
07 October at 14:30Nicolo Barella is one of Cagliari's standout performers so far this season and his performances did not escape the radar of top Italian as well as European teams. Now it seems that Serie A club Napoli are ready to make a decisive approach to sign the midfielder.
According to rumours gathered by Il Mattino, the Partenopei are preparing a €30 million bid for the 21-year-old Italian international. In the past, Barella has also attracted interest from both Milanese clubs.
The Cagliari youth product has so far appeared in the full amount of minutes available and has scored one goal in 8 Serie A matches.
Last season, in his breakout year, Barella scored 6 goals in 34 appearances and was one of the main reasons for Cagliari's survival in Serie A.
However, next season, he could potentially fight for more ambitious goals, with clubs lurking in the background to try and acquire the youngster's signature.
Go to comments