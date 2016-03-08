Napoli, Fabian hit by swine flu, likely to miss trip to Roma

According to Il Mattino, Fabian Ruiz was struck by the H1N1 virus, more commonly known as swine flu.

For this reason, Fabian was treated in the hospital and not in the medical unit of the National team, to avoid a risk of contagion, as happened at Borussia Dortmund in 2011. Napoli received all indications about the conditions of the midfielder from the Spanish medical staff. Since yesterday, Fabian Ruiz has moved to Seville and the club was ready to send a doctor. Now he will take five days off, and most likely he will be out for the trip to Roma. The club at this stage sent a warning to the whole team: they should not underestimate any flu symptoms. The situation remains under control, there are no reports from other players with cough or fever.