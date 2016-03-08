Napoli, Fabian Ruiz: 'Next year we will fight for the Scudetto. James? I’d love to play with him'

Fabian Ruiz, Napoli midfielder, spoke to the Corriere dello Sport commenting on his first season in Naples.



"In the beginning everything was a bit different, a new place, a new language, I had to settle down a bit. I had to deal with the injury and it was difficult at first, then the things have improved and Ancelotti has started to trust me. I can be proud of my season but I know I can still improve, even with new purchases next year we can do even better ".



ON HIS POSITION - "I like playing as a midfielder. This year the coach tried me on the left and I think I did well. In that position I scored more goals but the reason is simple, I have more freedom and so I am more free to arrive in the area ".



ON NEXT SEASON - "We will try to get closer even if it will not be easy, next year I am sure that we will fight to the end for the Scudetto".



ON TRANSFERS - "I never talked to them, but if they were to ask me I could only speak well of Naples, the city, the project. James? Of course I would like to play with him, everyone likes to play with talented players".

