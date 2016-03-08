Napoli face big competition for €45m Trippier

Napoli are not alone in their pursuit of Tottenham’s right-back Kieran Trippier, after a whole host of clubs were today linked to the England international. The Daily Mail claim that Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Everton are all in the hunt for Trippier, and they report that Tottenham have set an asking price of €45m for the 28 year old player that Spurs signed from Burnley for just €4 million in 2015.

Napoli were thought to be the front runners for his signature, with the club reportedly set to bid €15 million plus add-ons for the right back, but now with more clubs thrown into the fold, it is expected that that will not be enough to convince Tottenham to part ways with him.



Spurs would be in a good bargaining position if they did decide to cash in on Trippier, as he still has three years left on his contract. They are thought to be re-evaluating their full back options, and both Aurier and Trippier, whose form has dipped this season after a fantastic World Cup for England, when he helped them to the semi-finals in Russia, are deemed to be expendable by the club.