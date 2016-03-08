Napoli face competition from Bordeaux for French starlet

According to what has been reported by French outlet Sud-Ouest, Napoli are interested in signing Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi - but face stern competition from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.The Ligue 1 club are reportedly sniffing around the young talent, and the defender would likely prefer a move in France rather than risking moving abroad at such a young age.

