Napoli face competition from Bordeaux for French starlet

24 January at 20:30
According to what has been reported by French outlet Sud-Ouest, Napoli are interested in signing Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi - but face stern competition from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 club are reportedly sniffing around the young talent, and the defender would likely prefer a move in France rather than risking moving abroad at such a young age.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.