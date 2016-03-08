Napoli fan calls Higuain ‘pig’ during Verdi press conference – video

It is safe to say that Napoli fans are still pretty angry with Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean swapped the San Paolo with the Allianz Stadium two years ago and although he is now set to join Chelsea, ‘El Pipita’ played a key role in the last two Serie A campaign with the Bianconeri.



Napoli fans, however, have not forgotten his decision to join Juve and today one of them showed once again his frustration for Higuain’s exit.



Fans were allowed to ask questions to Verdi during his first press conference and one of them asked him why he chose the number nine shirt that previously belonged to ‘the pig’.

Watch the original video below:



