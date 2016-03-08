Napoli fans can dream as Ancelotti spotted having dinner with Chelsea star

Wild speculation sparked amongst the brains of Napoli fans today as new manager Carlo Ancelotti was spotted having dinner in Russia with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.



Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer and the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder would be a coup for Napoli.



Given the imminent departure of Jorginho to Manchester City, for a fee believed to be in the region of €50m, signing Cesc Fabregas would make perfect sense for Napoli. The Naples side will miss Jorginho’s relentless passing in their midfield three and to bring in a player of Fabregas’ quality would show they mean business.

