Napoli fans deliver message to Sarri: 'Don't betray the people, Naples loves you'

29 May at 18:35
Napoli fans have expressed their opinion about Maurizio Sarri possibly becoming the next Juventus manager this summer.

We exclusively reported some days ago that Sarri has an agreement in place with Juventus, who are yet to make a final decision. They will though make their decision final after the UEFA Champions League final involving Liverpool and Spurs and will want to know if any of their managers would want to move.

 
But Napoli fans have unfurled a banner outside Sarri's house which reflects their opinion about their former manager managing a rival side. The banner read: “Comandante, don’t betray the people. Naples loves you."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.