Napoli fans deliver message to Sarri: 'Don't betray the people, Naples loves you'

Banner from Napoli fans outside Sarri’s home in Figline Valdarno, Tuscany: “Comandante, don’t betray the people. Naples loves you”. pic.twitter.com/aCqB7owNMa — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) May 28, 2019

Napoli fans have expressed their opinion about Maurizio Sarri possibly becoming the next Juventus manager this summer.We exclusively reported some days ago that Sarri has an agreement in place with Juventus, who are yet to make a final decision. They will though make their decision final after the UEFA Champions League final involving Liverpool and Spurs and will want to know if any of their managers would want to move.But Napoli fans have unfurled a banner outside Sarri's house which reflects their opinion about their former manager managing a rival side. The banner read: “Comandante, don’t betray the people. Naples loves you."