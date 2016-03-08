Napoli fans frustrated with Insigne after forward hints at departure

07 April at 17:00
Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has attracted a lot of negative attention in the past day; after an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport, published yesterday, in which the Italian said that he would be open to leaving the club if an unrefusable offer came his way.

Since then, Napoli fans have expressed their frustration with the forward; some even calling for him to leave and Kalidou Koulibaly to be granted the captain's armband in his place.

Napoli face off against Genoa tonight and, if Insigne saves the day, Napoli fans may begin to retract their statements one by one.

