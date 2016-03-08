Napoli fans' gesture makes Sarri feels touched after Chelsea v Arsenal game

Chelsea defeated Arsenal in the English Premier League game and that was the new manager of the English Premier League club, Maurizio Sarri’s first win over the top fix teams of the last season.



Maurizio Sarri was announced as the successor to Antonio Conte as he travelled to England after managing Napoli. Maurizio Sarri talks about an incident how Napoli fans made him feel valued after Chelsea’s win over Arsenal.



“I always liked it when they called me the ‘Commander’ in Naples, as it made me feel like a representative of the city. It also weighed on me, because I knew what the people of Naples wanted from me,” Sarri told Il Mattino.



“I was able to have a walk in London after the Arsenal game, but then I ran into a bunch of Napoli supporters and they wouldn’t let me move a step! It was very pleasing, as it meant they haven’t forgotten me.”