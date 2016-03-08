A funny footage of the demo of Pes 2019 has been published on social media by a Napoli fan who received several likes and retweets. Why? Because the video shows Juventus’ Paulo Dybala diving in the penalty area of Napoli without being touched.



The Old Lady won the last Serie A title after a thrilling head to head with the Azzurri whose fan are still complaining for the red card that was not shown to Miralem Pjanic in Inter-Juventus, a crucial game won by Juventus one day before Napoli’s 3-0 away defeat against Fiorentina.







Many Napoli fans have commented the tweet that you see below and the son of this Napoli fans told his father (joking): “Enough is enough I will stop playing this game right now.”



E Marco all'improvviso esclama :"Papá corri... non é possibile...guarda!!!!io non ci gioco piú!"

LADRI!!! pic.twitter.com/wtnfAPOZ2T — Gerardo Marino (@gemale76) 25 settembre 2018