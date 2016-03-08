Napoli, fans protest at open training session: 'You're mercenaries!'
07 November at 17:15Napoli’s decision to allow fans to witness a training session of the team gave the fans an opportunity to protest the players’ decision to withdraw from the training retreat, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei opened up the first training session of the season to subscribers of the club at the Stadio San Paolo, a decision made before the protest of this week. However, this proved to be a mistake and allowed the fans an opportunity to make their feelings about the protest known to the players.
The club’s recent performances, the 2-1 defeat to Roma and 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg, has changed the atmosphere amongst the fans, who are starting to feel unhappy about the team’s poor start to the season. This unhappiness was exacerbated by the players’ protest.
The fans started singing several songs towards the players including: “'See you at the disco!” and “We are sick of this s**t, you’re mercenaries!”. The fans then held up a banner that simply said “Respect!”
Apollo Heyes
