Napoli fans protest De Laurentiis Bari purchase:“get out of our city!”
01 August at 10:45After yesterday’s announcement that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has acquired the historic club Bari, who recently went bankrupt and therefore faced relegation down the Italian football pyramid, it is safe to say that Napoli fans were not too happy.
In the city of Naples, two banners emerged overnight, one saying “Finally, it’s a life that Bari…” whilst the other read “ADL, not only Bari but other clubs, just get out of our city!”
The feeling amongst Napoli fans is, therefore, that De Laurentiis dealings with other clubs will divert his attention away from their own club, thus making all the progress made over the past few years completely redundant.
De Laurentiis sees Bari as not only a ‘project’, as so many football industry professionals love to jump on the bandwagon of these days, but also as a clear opportunity for money making; and to be a saviour of the club.
