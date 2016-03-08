Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly holding their breath over the situation of defender Vlad Chiriches.The former Tottenham defender got injured and was substituted in around half an hour during Romania's game against Montenegro. The injury was sustained on the defender's left knee and following the first MRI, an anterior cruciate ligament injury is being feared.Sky Italia state that Chiriches is set to return to Italy to nurse and know the extent of the injury that he has suffered.He will travel to the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome, where he will be assessed by Prof. Mariani, who will evaluate the extent of the injury on the left knee. If a surgery on the knee is recommended, Chiriches will undergo the process immediately.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)