Serie A: Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina, Insigne scored the winner

Napoli have won only one of their last five Serie A matches against Fiorentina (D3 L1) and they have been played in the most recent two. Fiorentina have failed to score more than one goal in their last eight league matches against Napoli at the San Paolo. Napoli lost their last game against Sampdoria - the last time the Partenopei lost two Serie A matches in a row was back in October 2016 (Atalanta and AS Roma). Fiorentina have won each of their first three Serie A games in a season only twice in their history (1969-70 and 1998-99). Napoli have both scored and conceded a goal in each of their last five Serie A home matches - those meetings have produced 21 goals (4.2 for game on average).



Napoli have conceded six goals with six league shots on target with this season - their first six goals conceded last season came from their first 18 shots on target. Napoli have been trailing for 151 minutes in Serie A this season, more than any other team - on the other hand, Fiorentina have not been behind for a single minute.



Napoli have been trailing for 151 minutes in Serie A this season, more than any other team - on the other hand, Fiorentina have not been behind for a single minute.






