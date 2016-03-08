Napoli, First Gattuso contact to replace Ancelotti?
03 December at 21:45Ancelotti remains firm, for the moment, on the Napoli bench, however Calciomercato reports that the club may already be planning for life after the UCL champion.
Despite a good start to his career in Naples, the former AC Milan boss has found himself in hot water this season. Retreats, mutinies, discussions, new retreats and many meetings cannot be ignored.
Much of Ancelotti's future will also depend on the matches against Udinese and Genk, not just in terms of results. If even after the meeting on Monday, there is still a lot of tension and bad blood within the club, Ancelotti could start to take a back step and move away from Napoli.
In the last 48 hours, calciomercato reports that there has been contact between Rino Gattuso and Cristiano Giuntoli. Gattuso remains the favorite in the list of names that can lead Napoli to the end of the season. Depending on the results obtained, then, other scenarios could open up.
Gattuso did not end the hypothesis, but he made it clear that he would prefer a long-term project like the one that Fiorentina could offer him , a club with which he has already had important contacts.
Anthony Privetera
