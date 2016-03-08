Napoli, former Inter coach being considered as Ancelotti replacement
04 December at 19:00Former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is one of the possible replacements for the unsettled Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei are considering dismissing Ancelotti due to the club’s poor performances in the league. After 14 games the Naples based squad are currently 7th in the league, achieving only five wins in this time. The club are now 17 points behind first place Inter, a disastrous distance considering the club were one of the ones tipped to fight for the title this season alongside the Nerazzurri and Juventus.
Therefore, the report continues, Spalletti is being considered as a possible replacement for Ancelotti. The Italian coach was previously the head coach of Inter before being dismissed at the end of last season, after guiding Inter to a fourth place finish in the league. He is currently still contracted to the Milanese side.
Apollo Heyes
