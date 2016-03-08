Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne edges closer to exit as friction grows with Carlo Ancelotti
24 April at 10:00Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne looks destined to end up leaving the club, potentially even in the upcoming summer transfer window. Tensions have been rising between Insigne and Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the highly rated Italian could be leaving Naples.
La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Insigne has not felt protected by Ancelotti when it matters and, therefore, is seeking a move away. The Italian feels unfairly treated and no longer wishes to play under the experienced Italian coach.
Reportedly, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is to give Insigne's agent, Mino Raiola, a mandate to sell the Italian in the summer, for a market price of around €100m. Perhaps too steep for anyone to come forward immediately but there are a few clubs, including Ligue 1 giants PSG, that could swoop for Insigne.
