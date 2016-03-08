Napoli forward Milik can leave; Roma and Betis interested

16 August at 10:45
Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik is no longer considered indispensable to the club, with rumours growing that the Polish forward could still leave the club this summer.

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in signing the striker; most notably AS Roma, who are looking at him as a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko, if the Bosnian leaves to join Inter Milan, or Real Betis, the La Liga side in need of reinforcements ahead of the new season which kicks off this weekend.

