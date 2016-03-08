Napoli, four huge clubs across Europe fighting for Fabian Ruiz
11 September at 11:00Four clubs are interested in Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz and will be fighting to secure his signature, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder is the target of Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich and Premier League side Liverpool.
Ruiz is contracted to Napoli until 2023 and both coach Carlo Ancelotti and President Aurelio De Laurentiis are keen to hold onto their star midfielder, who was the focus of much rumour and interest this summer, although in the end he remained with the Partenopei.
Last season Ruiz was a rock in Napoli’s midfield, making 40 appearances for the Neapolitan side in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists in his 3084 minutes on the pitch.
His performances last season are why so many clubs are looking to sign the 23-year-old, although Napoli will not let the player go for cheap, because he is considered essential to Ancelotti’s project with the club and race against Juventus for the league title.
Apollo Heyes
