Napoli, four players to receive contract extension offer
06 January at 15:55Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to offer four players a new contract, as per Il Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club have been trying to overhaul their squad with the arrival of manager Gennaro Gattuso who replaced Carlo Ancelotti on the bench.
As per the latest development, Napoli’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli will meet with four player’s representatives on Tuesday and will offer them a new contract.
Those players include striker Arkadiusz Milik, centre-back Nikola Maksimović and midfield duo of Allan and Piotr Zieliński.
Out of the four mentioned above, three players’—Milik, Maksimović and Zieliński—currently have 18 months left on their deal whereas Allan’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.
Out of all the mentioned players, Zieliński has made the most number of appearances (22) for Napoli in all competitions in the ongoing campaign whereas Maksimović has made the least number of appearances (10) for his current club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments