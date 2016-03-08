Napoli, from Mertens to Zielinski: a team of expiring contracts

Important days, for the present and for the future. Napoli are going through a complicated period, on and off the pitch. They need to find their identity again, having failed to perform well in the last few weeks. Furthermore, the tense situation at the club hasn't made it better.The atmosphere is not at its best. The presence of only six teammates at Maksimovic's birthday party isn't a good sign, something is broken and needs to be repaired. In addition to the poor mood, there are also a few contract renewals that need to be solved.Callejon and Mertens will both be free agents at the end of the season, but it will also be necessary for the management to take at the players whose contract will expire in 2021: Karnezis, Zielinski, Maksimovic, Tonelli, Hysaj, Milik and Llorente.The Partenopei wouldn't want to find themselves in the same position once again, and especially not with that many players. For the time being, they're having a hard time coping with two renewals.