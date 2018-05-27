Napoli full-back fuels rumors about compatriots
27 May at 11:30Napoli full-back Mario Rui has fuelled rumors linking Andre Gomes and Rui Patricio with moves to the Stadio San Paolo.
The 26-year-old Portguese left-back enjoyed a good season with the partenopei this time around. He appeared 25 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assisting once and doing well to replace the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.
In an interview that Rui recently gave to O Jogo, he fuelled rumors linking compatriots Andre Gomes and Rui Patricio with moves to Napoli. He said: "Rui Patricio and Andre Gomes are always welcome at Napoli."
"I do not know anything official but they will certainly find many people to welcome them with affection to make them feel at home in Naples "
Both Gomes and Rui Patricio have drawn strong links with the partenopei over the last few weeks and could be at the club this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
