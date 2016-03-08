Napoli, Gattuso: 'It's a crushing defeat for us'

Rino Gattuso's Napoli took on Beppe Iachini's Fiorentina moments ago as Fiorentina came away with the 0-2 win. In the end, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic scored the goals as this was a big win for Fiorentina. Napoli on the other hand have suffered a third straight Italian Serie A loss as Rino Gattuso's team have been poor. With the win, Fiorentina have now caught up to Napoli in the Italian Serie A standings as both clubs have 24 points after 20 Serie A games. It was surely a crushing defeat for ADL's side as Rino Gattuso spoke to DAZN after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:'It's a crushing loss for us that's for sure, I was expecting a solid game. I can't explain why we performed this poorly but we aren't looking for any excuses either. We have to improve...'.Napoli will now play next against Lazio in the Coppa Italia and then Juve in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge week for Gattuso's side. Fiorentina on the other hand will be playing against Genoa next week-end. More to come...