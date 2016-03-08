Napoli, Gattuso: 'It's easy to talk about Ibrahimovic...'

In recent weeks, the Partenopei have been linked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which Gattuso was asked about: "I want to talk about the players I have. It's too easy now to talk about Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho. They are incredible players but I talk about those I have," he stated.

Earlier today, Gennaro Gattuso was unveiled as the new manager of Napoli, as the latter decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti last night. At the training ground, the manager had his first press conference to answer the questions of those present.