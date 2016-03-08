Napoli, Gattuso pushes Insigne: the captain's response

Lorenzo Insigne, who is the captain of Napoli, has had an individual meeting with new manager Gennaro Gattuso. The latter tried to make him understand that the keys to this team and the future are only in his hands.According to today's edition of Il Mattino, Gattuso put the Italian winger on the spot. Lorenzo Insigne accepted the manager's words and showed that he wanted to take on his responsibilities as a captain, carrying the whole team on his shoulders.