Napoli, Gattuso-team confrontation following Lazio
19 January at 09:40Following the disappointing, home defeat against Fiorentina, Calciomercato reports that Rino Gattuso and the team met in the San Paolo locker room .
The coach and the players of his Napoli side decided to immediately look ahead in view of the Coppa Italia match against Lazio scheduled for Tuesday at 20.45. The decision was confirmed by the coach himself in post-game interviews.
The team will already spend tonight in Castelvolturno and from Sunday morning will begin to prepare for the next game against the biancocelesti.
Napoli are then met by two consecutive home games, in the cup against Lazio and in the championship against Maurizio Sarri's Juventus.
It is a very delicate time at the moment in Naples. Gattuso’s team is twelfth in the standings with 24 points , +10 from the relegation zone. In the last five matches in Serie A with Gattuso on the bench, Napoli has collected four defeats and one victory (against Sassuolo).
Immediately after the loss against Fiorentina came the decision of coach and players: immediate withdrawal in view of Lazio.
Anthony Privetera
